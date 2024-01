🔴 En directo: mercado de fichajes del fútbol internacional hoy, 31 de enero de 2024

馃毃馃煛鈿笍 Understand more meetings will take place soon to discuss the future of Karim Benzema.



The situation remains tense with Al Ittihad.



馃嚫馃嚘 SPL bosses still want KB to stay in Saudi, even to join another Saudi club.



Return to Europe can only be possible with huge salary cut. pic.twitter.com/3hklAs8wOt