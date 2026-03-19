Newcastle United vs Sunderland: previa, horario y cómo llegan para la fecha 31 de la Premier League

Newcastle United recibe el próximo domingo 22 de marzo a Sunderland por la fecha 31 de la Premier League, a partir de las 07:00 horas en el estadio St. James Park.
Así llegan Newcastle United y Sunderland
Los equipos llegan a este encuentro con suerte dispar. El local está motivado por la victoria obtenida en la jornada anterior, mientras que la visita necesita volver al triunfo tras haber caído frente a Brighton and Hove.
Últimos resultados de Newcastle United en partidos de la Premier League
Newcastle United sacó un triunfo frente a Chelsea, con un marcador 1-0. En los últimos encuentros del torneo, ha logrado sumar 2 partidos ganados y 2 perdidos, con una cifra de 7 goles en contra y registró 8 a favor.
Últimos resultados de Sunderland en partidos de la Premier League
Sunderland llega a este encuentro con una derrota ante Brighton and Hove por 0 a 1. Con resultados irregulares en las 4 jornadas más recientes, el equipo cuenta con 1 triunfo, 1 empate y 2 partidos perdidos. Ha logrado anotar 3 goles y recibieron 6.
Los cotejos más recientes muestran un total de 4 victorias para el conjunto visitante. El 1 restante terminó con un empate. El último compromiso entre ambos en este campeonato fue el 14 de diciembre, en el torneo Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026, y Sunderland fue el ganador por 1 a 0.
El local está en el noveno puesto con 42 puntos (12 PG - 6 PE - 12 PP), mientras que el visitante llegó a 40 unidades y se coloca en el décimo tercer lugar en el torneo (10 PG - 10 PE - 10 PP).
El árbitro encargado de dirigir el partido será Anthony Taylor.
|N°
|Equipo
|Pts.
|Pj
|Pg
|Pe
|Pp
|Df
|1
|Arsenal
|70
|31
|21
|7
|3
|39
|2
|Manchester City
|61
|30
|18
|7
|5
|32
|3
|Manchester United
|54
|30
|15
|9
|6
|13
|9
|Newcastle United
|42
|30
|12
|6
|12
|0
|13
|Sunderland
|40
|30
|10
|10
|10
|-5
Próximos partidos de Newcastle United en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026
- Fecha 32: vs Crystal Palace: 11 de abril - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 33: vs Bournemouth: 18 de abril - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 34: vs Arsenal: 25 de abril - 11:30 horas
- Fecha 35: vs Brighton and Hove: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 36: vs Nottingham Forest: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Próximos partidos de Sunderland en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026
- Fecha 32: vs Tottenham: 12 de abril - 08:00 horas
- Fecha 33: vs Aston Villa: 18 de abril - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 34: vs Nottingham Forest: 24 de abril - 14:00 horas
- Fecha 35: vs Wolverhampton: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 36: vs Manchester United: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Horario Newcastle United y Sunderland, según país
- Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 09:00 horas
- Colombia y Perú: 07:00 horas
- Honduras, El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 06:00 horas
- Venezuela: 08:00 horas