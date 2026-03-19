Fútbol - Inglaterra - Premier League

Newcastle United vs Sunderland: previa, horario y cómo llegan para la fecha 31 de la Premier League

Todo lo que tienes que saber en la previa de Newcastle United vs Sunderland. El duelo, a disputarse en el estadio St. James Park el domingo 22 de marzo, comenzará a las 07:00 horas y será dirigido por Anthony Taylor.

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19 de marzo de 2026, 9:40 a. m.
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Newcastle United recibe el próximo domingo 22 de marzo a Sunderland por la fecha 31 de la Premier League, a partir de las 07:00 horas en el estadio St. James Park.

Así llegan Newcastle United y Sunderland

Los equipos llegan a este encuentro con suerte dispar. El local está motivado por la victoria obtenida en la jornada anterior, mientras que la visita necesita volver al triunfo tras haber caído frente a Brighton and Hove.

Últimos resultados de Newcastle United en partidos de la Premier League

Newcastle United sacó un triunfo frente a Chelsea, con un marcador 1-0. En los últimos encuentros del torneo, ha logrado sumar 2 partidos ganados y 2 perdidos, con una cifra de 7 goles en contra y registró 8 a favor.

Últimos resultados de Sunderland en partidos de la Premier League

Sunderland llega a este encuentro con una derrota ante Brighton and Hove por 0 a 1. Con resultados irregulares en las 4 jornadas más recientes, el equipo cuenta con 1 triunfo, 1 empate y 2 partidos perdidos. Ha logrado anotar 3 goles y recibieron 6.

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Los cotejos más recientes muestran un total de 4 victorias para el conjunto visitante. El 1 restante terminó con un empate. El último compromiso entre ambos en este campeonato fue el 14 de diciembre, en el torneo Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026, y Sunderland fue el ganador por 1 a 0.

El local está en el noveno puesto con 42 puntos (12 PG - 6 PE - 12 PP), mientras que el visitante llegó a 40 unidades y se coloca en el décimo tercer lugar en el torneo (10 PG - 10 PE - 10 PP).

El árbitro encargado de dirigir el partido será Anthony Taylor.

EquipoPts.PjPgPePpDf
1Arsenal7031217339
2Manchester City6130187532
3Manchester United5430159613
9Newcastle United4230126120
13Sunderland4030101010-5

Próximos partidos de Newcastle United en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 32: vs Crystal Palace: 11 de abril - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 33: vs Bournemouth: 18 de abril - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 34: vs Arsenal: 25 de abril - 11:30 horas
  • Fecha 35: vs Brighton and Hove: Fecha y horario a confirmar
  • Fecha 36: vs Nottingham Forest: Fecha y horario a confirmar

Próximos partidos de Sunderland en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 32: vs Tottenham: 12 de abril - 08:00 horas
  • Fecha 33: vs Aston Villa: 18 de abril - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 34: vs Nottingham Forest: 24 de abril - 14:00 horas
  • Fecha 35: vs Wolverhampton: Fecha y horario a confirmar
  • Fecha 36: vs Manchester United: Fecha y horario a confirmar

Horario Newcastle United y Sunderland, según país

  • Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 09:00 horas
  • Colombia y Perú: 07:00 horas
  • Honduras, El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 06:00 horas
  • Venezuela: 08:00 horas