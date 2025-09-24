Suscribirse

Fútbol - Inglaterra - Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland: previa, horario y cómo llegan para la fecha 6 de la Premier League

Toda la previa del duelo entre Nottingham Forest y Sunderland. El partido se jugará en el estadio City Ground el sábado 27 de septiembre a las 11:30 horas. Será arbitrado por Tony Harrington.

24 de septiembre de 2025, 1:28 p. m.
| Foto: BsAs (DataFactory)

El duelo entre Nottingham Forest y Sunderland correspondiente a la fecha 6 se disputará en el estadio City Ground desde las 11:30 horas, el sábado 27 de septiembre.

Así llegan Nottingham Forest y Sunderland

Se espera un partido reñido para esta jornada entre dos equipos que buscarán la victoria que les fue esquiva en la fecha pasada (sólo rescataron un empate), para seguir vivos en la temporada actual.

Últimos resultados de Nottingham Forest en partidos de la Premier League

En su visita anterior, Nottingham Forest empató por 1 con Burnley. En los últimos 4 juegos del actual torneo, generó 1 victoria, 1 empate y 2 derrotas, con 5 goles marcados y con 9 en su valla.

Últimos resultados de Sunderland en partidos de la Premier League

En la jornada anterior, Sunderland igualó 1-1 el juego frente a Aston Villa. Con un historial irregular (1 derrota, 2 victorias y 1 empate en los últimos 4 partidos disputados), el equipo sumó 6 goles a favor y ha recibido 4 en su arco.

El dueño de casa se encuentra en el décimo quinto puesto y tiene 5 puntos (1 PG - 2 PE - 2 PP), mientras que la visita sumó 8 unidades y está en el séptimo lugar en el torneo (2 PG - 2 PE - 1 PP).

El juez seleccionado para supervisar el partido es Tony Harrington.

EquipoPts.PjPgPePpDf
1Liverpool1555006
2Arsenal1053118
3Tottenham1053117
7Sunderland852212
15Nottingham Forest55122-4

Próximos partidos de Nottingham Forest en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 7: vs Newcastle United: 5 de octubre - 08:00 horas
  • Fecha 8: vs Chelsea: 18 de octubre - 06:30 horas
  • Fecha 9: vs Bournemouth: 26 de octubre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 10: vs Manchester United: Fecha y horario a confirmar
  • Fecha 11: vs Leeds United: Fecha y horario a confirmar

Próximos partidos de Sunderland en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 7: vs Manchester United: 4 de octubre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 8: vs Wolverhampton: 18 de octubre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 9: vs Chelsea: 25 de octubre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 10: vs Everton: Fecha y horario a confirmar
  • Fecha 11: vs Arsenal: Fecha y horario a confirmar

Horario Nottingham Forest y Sunderland, según país

  • Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 13:30 horas
  • Colombia y Perú: 11:30 horas
  • Honduras, El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 10:30 horas
  • Venezuela: 12:30 horas

