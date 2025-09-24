Fútbol - Inglaterra - Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland: previa, horario y cómo llegan para la fecha 6 de la Premier League
Toda la previa del duelo entre Nottingham Forest y Sunderland. El partido se jugará en el estadio City Ground el sábado 27 de septiembre a las 11:30 horas. Será arbitrado por Tony Harrington.
El duelo entre Nottingham Forest y Sunderland correspondiente a la fecha 6 se disputará en el estadio City Ground desde las 11:30 horas, el sábado 27 de septiembre.
Así llegan Nottingham Forest y Sunderland
Se espera un partido reñido para esta jornada entre dos equipos que buscarán la victoria que les fue esquiva en la fecha pasada (sólo rescataron un empate), para seguir vivos en la temporada actual.
Últimos resultados de Nottingham Forest en partidos de la Premier League
En su visita anterior, Nottingham Forest empató por 1 con Burnley. En los últimos 4 juegos del actual torneo, generó 1 victoria, 1 empate y 2 derrotas, con 5 goles marcados y con 9 en su valla.
Últimos resultados de Sunderland en partidos de la Premier League
En la jornada anterior, Sunderland igualó 1-1 el juego frente a Aston Villa. Con un historial irregular (1 derrota, 2 victorias y 1 empate en los últimos 4 partidos disputados), el equipo sumó 6 goles a favor y ha recibido 4 en su arco.
El dueño de casa se encuentra en el décimo quinto puesto y tiene 5 puntos (1 PG - 2 PE - 2 PP), mientras que la visita sumó 8 unidades y está en el séptimo lugar en el torneo (2 PG - 2 PE - 1 PP).
El juez seleccionado para supervisar el partido es Tony Harrington.
|N°
|Equipo
|Pts.
|Pj
|Pg
|Pe
|Pp
|Df
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|5
|5
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|7
|Sunderland
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-4
Próximos partidos de Nottingham Forest en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026
- Fecha 7: vs Newcastle United: 5 de octubre - 08:00 horas
- Fecha 8: vs Chelsea: 18 de octubre - 06:30 horas
- Fecha 9: vs Bournemouth: 26 de octubre - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 10: vs Manchester United: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 11: vs Leeds United: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Próximos partidos de Sunderland en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026
- Fecha 7: vs Manchester United: 4 de octubre - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 8: vs Wolverhampton: 18 de octubre - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 9: vs Chelsea: 25 de octubre - 09:00 horas
- Fecha 10: vs Everton: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 11: vs Arsenal: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Horario Nottingham Forest y Sunderland, según país
- Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 13:30 horas
- Colombia y Perú: 11:30 horas
- Honduras, El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 10:30 horas
- Venezuela: 12:30 horas