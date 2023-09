¿A cuántos bolívares equivale un dolar, hoy 14 de septiembre de 2023?

A man displays new 5 and 2 sovereign bolivar banknotes for a photograph after withdrawing them from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. The Venezuelan government is re-denominating the bolivar currency by lopping off five zeroes, this as it carried out one of the greatest currency devaluations in history over the weekend. Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Foto: Bloomberg via Getty Images