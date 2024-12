Dr. Yan: In late Dec. '19, I was put on a secret investigation into #Wuhan's “new pneumonia.”



A friend in #China's CDC told me the #CCP already had 40+ cases confirmed, genome sequenced.



Most importantly, CCP knew about H2H transmission.#WarRoomPandemic #WhistleBlowerMovement pic.twitter.com/bRzTN5nI7c