Cumbre en Brasil persigue un acuerdo ambicioso para la preservación de la Amazonía

(FILES) Aerial view showing a boat speeding on the Jurura river in the municipality of Carauari, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon Forest, on March 15, 2020. What's the longest river in the world, the Nile or the Amazon? The question has fueled a heated debate for years. Now, an expedition into the South American jungle aims to settle it for good. Using boats powered by solar energy and pedal power, an international team of explorers plans to set off in April 2024 to definitively establish the source of the Amazon in the Peruvian Andes, then travel nearly 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across Colombia and Brazil, to the massive river's mouth on the Atlantic. (Photo by Florence GOISNARD / AFP) | Foto: AFP