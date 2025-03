Las impactantes imágenes y videos del fuerte terremoto en Birmania y Tailandia. “Hubo gritos y mucho pánico”

🚨🇲🇲DEVASTATION IN SAGAING: AFTERMATH OF RAVAGING EARTHQUAKE IN MYANMAR



Crumbled buildings, shattered roads, and desperate residents searching for survivors define Sagaing City after the devastating earthquake.



The quake's shallow depth of just 10 kilometers intensified the… https://t.co/SXpDP522C6 pic.twitter.com/yXSPnXQoXh