Trágico descubrimiento: Padre encuentra sin vida a su hija de 11 años

I honestly need you here again my girl missing you millions, missing ur voice loads and ur smile, if i could do anything to bring you back i would hope im doing you proud girl still can’t get over it i can remember the dsy when i got told about it all😕wish i checked up on you before anything love you my gorgeous girl miss you loads 🫶🏻❤️🕊️#fyp #roxybarber #forever11 #suasideawarene #mentalhealth