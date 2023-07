La millonaria demanda que enfrenta Google, ¿cuánto podría pagar?

(FILES) The logo of Google internet giant is seen on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona on January 31, 2023. Messaging app Telegram calls it an "attack on democracy," Google says it "seriously threatens free speech" -- but what exactly is in Brazil's controversial measure to regulate disinformation online? The bill aims to increase internet companies' transparency and make them adopt rules to combat illegal content in seven areas: attacks against democracy and the rule of law, children, the health system, and women; racism; terrorism; and incitement to suicide or self-harm. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) | Foto: AFP