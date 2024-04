Xavi Hernández caería parado tras su salida del Barcelona: lo quiere otro ‘grande’ de Europa

FC Barcelona's new signing coach Xavi Hernandez, right, poses next to FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Xavi, who thrived in Barcelona's midfield alongside Messi and Andres Iniesta, was officially introduced as coach on the field of the Camp Nou with a reception usually only offered to top players. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) | Foto: AP