Bolivia: un tribunal confirma la sentencia de diez años de cárcel para la expresidenta Jeanine Áñez

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 24: Interim president Jeanine Añez shows the new elections bill with Monica Eva Copa during a press conference to approve the bill to call for fresh elections at Bolivian Palace of Government, known as Palacio Quemado, on November 24, 2019 in La Paz , Bolivia. An Election Supreme Tribunal will be elected and the will determine a date for a new vote. Weeks of violence and protests followed the vote hold on October 20. Without the back of military forces, Evo Morales announced his resignation on November 10 amid fraud allegations. Morales will not be a candidate in the next elections. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images