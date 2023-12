EE. UU. reconoce que liberó a Alex Saab como parte de su estrategia para frenar la migración venezolana y niega que fuera torturado

¿Torturado?

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) welcomes Colombian businessman Alex Saab at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on December 20, 2023. Alex Saab, alleged to be a "front man" for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, arrived in the Caribbean country after being released from the United States, where he was on trial for money laundering. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) | Foto: AFP