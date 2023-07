Julio, el mes más cálido del planeta jamás registrado: ONU confirmó inicio de la “era de la ebullición” climática

According to Copernicus Climate Change Service, the first 3 weeks of July have already broken several significant records, including:



🌡️Hottest day globally;

🌡️Hottest three weeks globally.



🔗 https://t.co/zbBdQzv4Dn



🗣️ #EarlyWarningsForAll #StateOfClimate

📷 @CopernicusECMWF pic.twitter.com/eHqw0i9fCL