Video | Tragedia ambiental en Australia, miles de peces aparecen muertos flotando en un río

Hundreds of thousands of dead fish in the Darling River at Menindee, #NSW, in the latest mass fish kill to hit the region.



Bony bream make up the majority, but locals have also spotted cod and golden perch, saying it’s the worst #fishkill yet



