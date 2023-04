Video viral: perrita abandonó a su familia por otra y así reacciona cuando ve a su antigua dueña

Living alone with #POTS is terrifying. You never know when things can go wrong. Bailey is trained to go out the front door and run to my neighbor, who is also my friend for help. He will bark, and jump at the door to get a response. If she is not home, he will go to the next door over, how also is aware of my disabilities. This was a test run, to ensure he knows what to do if i do stop breathing normally. The alert, and his response with getting my medication is all real, and normal for him. But what was a test was me having to “stop breathing.” I held my breath, and took very shallow breaths which he picked up on and realized he needed to go get more help. #potssyndrome #servicedog #fyp #foryou #dog #spoonless #disability #postualorthostatictachycardiasyndrome #hero #heart