Atención | Así reaccionó Luis Díaz en el camerino del Liverpool a la liberación de su papá

Liberación de Luis Manuel Díaz. Luis Manuel Diaz (C), father of Liverpool's forward Luis Diaz, descends from a helicopter after his liberation at the Alfonso Lopez airport in Valledupar, Colombia on November 9, 2023. The ELN guerrilla, in peace negotiations with the Colombian government, released this Thursday the father of the Liverpool football player Luis Diaz, kidnapped since October 28 in a border area with Venezuela, according to images broadcasted by local media. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) | Foto: AFP