Bitcoin se acerca a nuevo récord tras superar los 65.000 dólares: el activo ha subido casi un 50%

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 11: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed in front of a Bitcoin course's graph on January 11, 2024 in Paris, France. The first American Bitcoin ETF was authorized by the SEC (Commissioner of the American Stock Exchange) on Wednesday January 10, 2024. Around ten of the world's largest financial asset managers have filed an application with the SEC to launch a Bitcoin. ETFs. After blocking bitcoin from entering Wall Street for more than 10 years, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invested in bitcoin. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images

¿Cómo invertir en Bitcoin en 2024?