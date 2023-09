La ONU alerta sobre el empeoramiento de la violencia y corrupción en Haití

Police stand guard as journalists take photos of Colombian suspects who were brought in a van to appear before the investigating judge appointed to the case of the assassination of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when he was shot a dozen times at his private home in an attack that also seriously injured his wife. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) | Foto: AP