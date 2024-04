Las claves detrás del asalto a la embajada de México en Ecuador que provocó la crisis diplomática entre ambos países

Riot police officers and members of the diplomatic police corps stand guard outside the Ecuadorian embassy in Mexico City on April 6, 2024, following the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ecuadorian authorities stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5 to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum there, prompting Mexico to sever diplomatic ties after the "violation of international law". (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) | Foto: AFP