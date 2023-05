Tragedia: un niño de 6 años murió por el ataque de un león en un zoológico

Terrible tragedy. Yesterday a 6 year-old boy was killed by a lion in the Zoo at Asdaa Amusement Park, Khan Younes, south Gaza Strip. The boy reportedly snuck into the lion's cage, via a hole.

I've discussed the fascination Gazans have with lions, their mistreatment of them and… https://t.co/aMBRfv31ev pic.twitter.com/hH7L8aKkrN