Este sería el impresionante planeta que tendría temperaturas más altas que nuestro sol

The light of Earendel, our most beloved star ⭐



Discovered by @NASAHubble, Earendel is the farthest star ever detected. Webb’s fresh look reveals it to be a massive B-type star more than twice as hot and about a million times more luminous than our Sun: https://t.co/b6HZ0JRQsV pic.twitter.com/mVr0d8dOio