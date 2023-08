Histórico: Rusia lanzó su primera misión robótica a la Luna en casi 50 años; busca competir con India en una carrera espacial

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🌎 viewed by

Lander Imager (LI) Camera

on the day of the launch

&

🌖 imaged by

Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC)

a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion



LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively https://t.co/tKlKjieQJS… pic.twitter.com/6QISmdsdRS