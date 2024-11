¿Le afectará a Colombia? OMS advierte a Brasil por su situación ante la covid-19. Pide tomar medidas urgentes

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: In this screen grab, Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during Peace One Day, presented virtually on the UN International Day of Peace on September 21, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland. Peace One Day is an annual global event, produced by Jeremy Gilley and Jude Law, whose objective is to institutionalise the International Day of Peace. This year the global event is being presented digitally due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19. (Photo by Peace One Day via Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images