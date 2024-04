Alarma en la Selección Colombia: figura de la Tricolor se lesionó y preocupa a Néstor Lorenzo

📢 Injury Update - KRC Genk



🇨🇴 Carlos Cuesta left the pitch with a slight injury.



Just after half-time, Cuesta already informed the medical staff that he was experiencing discomfort. He held on for a while, but had to be substituted.



🔗 HBVL#JPL #Sorare #Genk