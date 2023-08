Prográmese: fecha, hora y canal del debut de James Rodríguez con Sao Paulo en el Brasileirao

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez holds his Sao Paulo's shirt during a press conference to present him as the club's new player in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 1, 2023. Sao Paulo announced last July 29 the signing of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, considered one of the best Colombian footballers in history and who had been on loan since leaving Olympiacos of Greece in April. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) | Foto: AFP