Representante de Luis Díaz toma crucial decisión para su futuro; millonario acuerdo en camino

❗️Rúben Amorim's agent bought an apartment in Liverpool. One of his employee will live there permanently. 👀



🇨🇴 They've Diaz in @LFC.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LFC and Amorim are in final negotiations regarding the coach's contract.



🦁 @SportingCP doesn't have any name to replace Amorim, yet. pic.twitter.com/ZnqezzqvEe