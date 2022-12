HSBC reajustará su financiación a proyectos petroleros para aportarle al cuidado ambiental

The @Independent on today's big announcement by @HSBC that it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields quotes our @JeanneMartin25 urging major banks like @Barclays and @BNPParibas to follow suit

⤵https://t.co/WWvIuG2Xco#oilandgas #ClimateCrisis #NetZero pic.twitter.com/745wbt79cM