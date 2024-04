Compra de gas de Colombia a Venezuela no sería un proceso fácil: esto es lo que debe evaluar el Gobierno

Qué necesita evaluar el Gobierno antes de comprarle gas a Venezuela

28 March 2023, Venezuela, Caracas: The logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station. According to current knowledge, the South American crisis state has the largest oil reserves in the world. However, due to sanctions, mismanagement and corruption, the daily production volume is below potential. Photo: Pedro Rances Mattey/ (Photo by Pedro Rances Mattey/picture alliance via Getty Images) | Foto: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I