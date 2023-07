¿Es ‘Barbie’ la película más taquillera del año? Así van las estadísticas

Actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo on the red carpet of the Barbie movie in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) | Foto: AP

July 6, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera listen to mariachis during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Toreo Parque Central. (Photo by Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group) (Photo credit should read Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images) | Foto: Future Publishing via Getty Imag