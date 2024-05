Jueza considerará desestimar la acusación contra Alec Baldwin por el tiroteo fatal en rodaje

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021, US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low budget western "Rust," a prosecutor said on January 19, 2023. The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced. | Foto: AFP