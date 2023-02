Avión que llevaba 321 pasajeros canceló su vuelo luego de que uno de sus motores explotara en el despegue

Azur Air Boeing 767-300 (RA-73034, built 1997) operating on flt #ZF3604 to Moskow-VKO rejected its take-off run at high speed on runway 09 at Phuket-Intl AP (VTSP) Thailand. All 309 passengers + 12 crewmembers deplaned on a taxiway.📷https://t.co/sJ7erdsD7k pic.twitter.com/r9g3YDGUc2