Cancillería informa que serían tres los colombianos que habrían fallecido en el incendio de una discoteca en España

This picture taken on October 2, 2023 shows police officers blocking access after a fire in a nightclub that at least killed thirteen people at a nightclub in Murcia. At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on October 1 in the morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris. The fire appears to have broken out in a building housing the "Teatre" and "Fonda Milagros" clubs in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain in the early morning hours. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) | Foto: AFP