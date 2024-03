¿De quién es Dali?, el barco que impactó y derribó el puente Francis Scott Key, de Baltimore

¿Qué le pasó?

A helicopter flies over a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) | Foto: AP