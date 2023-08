“Es fruto de la violencia que comenzó en el régimen del presidente Correa”: Candidato presidencial Yaku Pérez habla de la muerte de Fernando Villavicencio

Police officers stand guard at the Vertical Cemetery before the funeral of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a day after his assassination, in Quito, on August 10, 2023. Villavicencio, the second most popular candidate in the presidential race according to recent opinion polls, was shot dead while leaving a rally in the nation's capital on Wednesday, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency and blame the assassination on organized crime. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old anti-corruption crusader who had complained of receiving threats, was murdered as he was leaving a stadium in Quito after holding a campaign rally, officials said. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) | Foto: AFP