Netanyahu asegura que Israel tenía informaciones sobre rehenes retenidos en el hospital gazatí de Al Shifa

Yehudit Weiss was a 65-year-old who worked with kindergarten kids.



On October 7, Yehudit was abducted by Hamas from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was murdered in their home. Yehudit and Shmulik were parents to 5 children.



IDF soldiers recovered her… pic.twitter.com/Y7tpt8nU3o