Nicaragua empieza a estrechar lazos diplomáticos con Corea del Norte. Anuncia que establecerá una embajada en el país asiático

This handout picture released by the Nicaraguan Presidency shows Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega delivering a speech during the commemoration of the 43rd anniversary of the foundation of the National Police at the Revolution Square in Managua, on September 28, 2022. (Photo by Jairo CAJINA / Nicaraguan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NICARAGUAN PRESIDENCY / JAIRO CAJINA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS | Foto: AFP