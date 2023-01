Video: estos fueron los momentos de terror que sufrieron pasajeros de un avión en Culiacán, impactado de bala, tras la captura del hijo del ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

Sinaloa: Reports of gunfire occurring in multiple locations, including Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Guasave. Monitor local news. Governor of Sinaloa recommends public to shelter in place. We remind 🇺🇸 citizens that https://t.co/8Qae5VTRnH classifies Sinaloa as level 4 Do Not Travel pic.twitter.com/fpyJPQqA0g