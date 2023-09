Video: en batalla campal con policías, así terminó una fiesta de bodas en Estados Unidos

🚨 You can assault cops, kick, punch and take gun and not be killed ?#WhitePrivilege



5 members of a wedding party were arrested after a wild brawl with #POLICE in Newport, Rhode Island 😳



Alexandra Flaherty kicked cop in his groin 3 times 👀 NOT KILLED, SHOT, TAZED or BEATEN… pic.twitter.com/buoR7Mc0vK