Presidencia explicó las razones que motivaron al presidente Petro a cancelar su viaje al Foro Económico Mundial en Davos

Supporters of Guatemala's President-elect, Bernardo Arevalo, remain outside the National Palace of Culture awaiting the beginning of Arevalo's inauguration ceremony in Guatemala City, on January 14, 2024. Social democrat Bernardo Arevalo assumes the presidency of Guatemala this Sunday after overcoming months of judicial maneuvers that sought to invalidate the electoral victory he achieved with his promise to rigorously combat the corrupt people who control the country. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) | Foto: AFP