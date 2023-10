Ojo con la depresión: puede ser muy grave y desencadenar más de 29 enfermedades

Por qué la depresión puede motivar la aparición de otras 29 enfermedades

Photo of worried mother taking temperature of her little son who is lying in bed with fever. Mature brown hair mother checking the temperature of her ill 11 years old boy with thermometer on a couch in the living room at home, calling doctor. Sick boy with thermometer laying in bed and mother hand taking temperature. Mother checking temperature of her sick son who has thermometer. Sick child with fever and illness in bed. Mature mother in denim shirt talking on the smartphone with an ambulance worker | Foto: Getty Images