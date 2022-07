Efemérides del 23 de julio: hechos que marcaron la historia de Colombia y el mundo

Join us in wishing a happy birthday to the legendary Judit Polgar! 🎉🎁



Having broken into the world's top 100 at the age of 12, she then became the youngest chess grandmaster ever in 1991!@GMJuditPolgar went on to achieve a 2735 rating, reaching 8th in the FIDE rankings! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/t7a8uphjjT