Petro saca pecho y celebra el levantamiento de sanciones a Venezuela por parte de EE. UU.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (L) talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro talk during the family photo at the G77+China summit in the Convention Palace in Havana on September 15, 2023. The G77+China, a group of developing and emerging countries representing 80 percent of the global population, gathers Friday in Cuba seeking to promote a "new economic world order" amid warnings of growing polarization. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) | Foto: AFP