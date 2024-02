Bayer Leverkusen se encamina a su primer título de la Bundesliga y le saca gran diferencia al Bayern Múnich

Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, centre left, and Mainz's Sepp van den Berg, centre, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) | Foto: AP