Caos en Dublín: cinco heridos en brutal ataque con cuchillo desencadenan enfrentamientos

Flames rise from a car and a bus, set alight at the junction of Bachelors Walk and the O'Connell Bridge, in Dublin on November 23, 2023, as people took to the streets in protest following the stabbings earlier in the day. Protesters in Dublin on Thursday torched a car and fought police, an AFP journalist reported, after three children were injured in a suspected school stabbing that social media rumours attributed to a foreign national. (Photo by Peter MURPHY / AFP) | Foto: AFP