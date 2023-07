Conmovedor: perro ciego y sordo acompaña a los bañistas en las playas del caribe

Replying to @grace bowman ☆ okay the owners have a whole website for their rental properties called SailAwayCottages.com (all of their rentals are right next to each other- I believe Soldier probably visits several of them?) and this specific one on Airbnb is called Lighthouse Cottage in Providenciales! They have an Instagram account too called @sailawaycottages https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/32815352?source_impression_id=p3_1688744989_dSxm0%2FwroSPqAZp%2F