En un sentido homenaje público despiden a candidato asesinado, Fernando Villavicencio, durante su sepultura

A hearse is seen during the funeral of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the Vertical Cemetery in Quito on August 11, 2023. Ecuador declared a state of emergency Thursday and asked the FBI to help probe the assassination of a popular presidential candidate, whose death has highlighted the once-peaceful nation's decline into a violent hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) | Foto: AFP