La casa del terror: condenan a prisión perpetua a un hombre que asesinó a 3 generaciones de la misma familia en un incendio

A tragic case reached its conclusion as Daniel Sebastian Allen, 32, pleaded guilty to the murder of three members of the same family in a house fire that occurred in Co Fermanagh. Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16, her daughter Sabrina, 19, andhttps://t.co/wRNJ1Xt8zR pic.twitter.com/64DyB6Ffx3