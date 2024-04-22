Mundo
“Nunca volveré a México”: canadiense grabó en video a un taxista que pretendía robarlo y secuestrarlo en aeropuerto de Cancún
La Policía tuvo que intervenir para controlar la situación e iniciar una investigación sobre los hechos.
En un video que se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales, un hombre canadiense denunció en una serie de videos lo que sería el abuso por parte de un taxista en el aeropuerto de Cancún, México, contra él, después de cobrarle una tarifa exorbitante al dejarlo en la terminal.
Según el joven, la compañía de taxis lo presionó a tomar un servicio asegurando que no podía quedarse en el lugar donde se encontraba dentro de la Terminal 4. Solo había un taxi disponible en ese momento, así que se vio obligado a pagar con su tarjeta de crédito, pero después se llevó una sorpresa.
El valor que le habían descontado de su tarjeta de crédito superaba los 1.000 dólares, solo para transportarlo de una terminal a otra. Alarmado por el pago exorbitante, el joven decidió enfrentarse al taxista y gritar para pedir ayuda. ”No puedo creer que esto sea tan horrible. Tu país es realmente malo. No puedo seguir siendo estafado”, dijo el extranjero.
PART 5 - Exposing the scammer that work at the Cancun Airport⚠️🇲🇽 Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier
“Llama a la Policía, mil dólares, es un robo, tu país es realmente malo”, dijo el joven canadiense mientras grababa todo en un video que luego publicó en la red social de Tik Tok.
En el video se puede ver a la víctima exponer al taxista mientras el conductor intentaba defenderse de las acusaciones, mientras que algunos oficiales comenzaban a llegar al lugar donde se estaba presentando el altercado.
Lo más preocupante ocurrió después, cuando el taxista se vio “rodeado” por diferentes viajeros y las autoridades que se aproximaban al lugar. “Cuando el taxi vio a la seguridad, trató de escapar conmigo y mi equipaje en el auto, pero logré saltar al frente del auto y cambiar la transmisión a Park, lo que casi resulta en un accidente automovilístico”.
Según narró el joven en la red social, la seguridad del aeropuerto llegó justo a tiempo “antes de que la situación se volviera aún más loca”. Después llenó un número de informe contra el conductor y el taxi del aeropuerto, “creo que algunos de los policías y agentes de seguridad de allí también estaban en la estafa porque querían que fuera a la estación de policía para presentar cargos contra el conductor”.
“¿Estos estafadores siguen trabajando en el Aeropuerto de Cancún? Si es así, ¡ayuda a detener este sistema corrupto y NO VIAJES A MÉXICO!”, continuó diciendo la víctima.
Los comentarios al video no se hicieron esperar, “Es un país sin ley, “es un país de estafadores”, “Eso le pasa a todos en Cancún, lo mejor es no ir a Cancún”, “nunca he usado taxis del aeropuerto. Son excesivamente caros, el turismo se respeta!”, “Es horrible, no viajen a Cancún, me paso lo mismo”, “Pinches taxistas, el gobierno no hace ni madre al respecto”, son algunas de las reacciones al video publicado en TikTok.
