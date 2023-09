Hasta en República Dominicana buscan a la pareja de la dueña de guardería, en donde murió bebé por presunta inhalación de fentanilo

As part of an ongoing overdose fatality investigation in a Bronx daycare center on 9/15/23, a search warrant was conducted by @NYPDDetectives. A large quantity of Fentanyl, other narcotics, & drug paraphernalia was recovered in a trap floor in the play area at the daycare center. https://t.co/VycTB9hzpx pic.twitter.com/ZwaeukUHqS