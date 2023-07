Video: hombre casi pierde la pierna tras ser alcanzado por un caimán

It's crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous. As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering. When the turkey didn't land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement. It's why whenever working with large reptile it's always good to have a backup with you! (and someone to record when it goes wrong). We want to thank Chris and Petra Newland and Claire Menegatti for sending in their videos. So many times visitors say they will send us a video and it never happens. These 3 are the real heroes for capturing this crazy event. And special thanks to Chad for pretending he was afraid and giving the viewers something fun to watch. He wasn't injured, and he promised to work on this turkey throwing aim.